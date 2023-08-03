Watch Now
News

Actions

National park entrance fees waved for 1 day, plenty to check out in Virginia

Get into any National park for free on August 4th
National Parks Sequestration
Gosia Wozniacka/AP
FILE - In this July 20, 2011 file photo, Hikers walk on the Mist Trail to Vernal Fall in Yosemite, Calif. (AP Photo/Gosia Wozniacka)
National Parks Sequestration
Posted at 2:45 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 14:46:08-04

VIRGINIA — It’s your chance to get out and enjoy any national park for free.

On August 4, the National Park Service is waving park entrance fees. It’s to mark the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

The act was passed in 2020 and provides funding to improve infrastructure and expand recreation opportunities in national parks and other public land.

There will also be free admission on September 23 and November 11.

Our region is home to plenty of national parks to check out, including the Shenandoah National Park, the Yorktown Battlefield and more.

You can find a list of all Virginia National Parks here.

Take a walk in the Colonial Place Neighborhood in Norfolk

Positively Hampton Roads

Take a walk around Norfolk's Colonial Place neighborhood

Patrick Rockey
7:42 PM, Jul 05, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV