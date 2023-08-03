National park entrance fees waved for 1 day, plenty to check out in Virginia

VIRGINIA — It’s your chance to get out and enjoy any national park for free.

On August 4, the National Park Service is waving park entrance fees. It’s to mark the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

The act was passed in 2020 and provides funding to improve infrastructure and expand recreation opportunities in national parks and other public land.

There will also be free admission on September 23 and November 11.

Our region is home to plenty of national parks to check out, including the Shenandoah National Park, the Yorktown Battlefield and more.

You can find a list of all Virginia National Parks here.