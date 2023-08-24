National Park Service visitors contribute $6B to VA, NC economies in 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In 2022, $1.9 billion was pumped into Virginia's economy thanks to National Park Service visitors.

In North Carolina, the economic impact was more than double that of Virginia's, at $4 billion.

John Warren with the National Park Service (NPS) said at the height of the pandemic in Virginia, the economic impact was only $1.5 billion, pointing to a healthy rebound.

“The COVID slump is over,” said Warren.

Warren said the factors that go into those numbers include visitors buying gas, transportation, hotels, and eating at restaurants.

"All of these things add to the local economy," said Warren.

The 2022 tourism report put out by NPS showed there were more than 22.5 million visitors to Virginia NPS sites.

In Hampton Roads, that includes Fort Monroe and the Colonial National Historic Park, which encompasses the Colonial Parkway, Yorktown Battlefield, and parts of Jamestown.

“Jamestown not only represents the inception of the colony and the beginning of the British empire, but also the birthplace of America,” said David Givens, director of archaeology for the Jamestown Rediscovery Project.

Preservation Virginia, the nonprofit who oversees the Jamestown settlement, partners with NPS. The settlement is steeped in history that's still being unearthed today.

“The colonists landed here in 1607, there was heavy engagement with the Virginia Indian population and that’s one of the exciting things we’re uncovering here at the dig,” said Givens.

