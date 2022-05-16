National Police Week 2022 kicks off at Joint Base Langley-Eustis

HAMPTON, Va. - The 633d Security Forces Squadron of Joint Base Langley-Eustis honored law enforcement both past and present during the National Police Week 2022 opening ceremony.

The ceremony kicked off a week of remembrance for the lives lost while in the line of duty, along with an overall appreciation for our men and women in blue, both on and off base.

"If there were no defenders on the base, the base would be in chaos, said Staff Sargeant Isaac Morrow who organized the opening ceremony. "There would be no one to direct traffic, no one to let people into the gates. For example, if there was someone drinking and driving, if we were not there, who's gonna stop them?'

Monday's ceremony included a motorcade, along with a special K-9 presentation in conjunction with the Portsmouth Police department.

Guests also heard remarks from Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew, who spoke on the true courage of police officers.

He says officers are more important than ever, especially following the recent supermarket mass shooting in Buffalo, New York that took 10 lives.

Other National Police Week events include a gold tournament, 5K, marksmanship competition, and defenders challenge.

