Democrat Don Davis projected to keep House seat in North Carolina: DDHQ

Democrat Don Davis is projected to keep his House seat and defeat Republican challenger Laurie Buckhout in the race for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.

Our results partner Decision Desk HQ projected the race in Davis' favor over Buckhout. DDHQ projects the win will be narrow — as of Wednesday afternoon, Davis had a 1.5-percent lead.

Buckhout did announce interest in a potential recount, according to a release sent to News 3 around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Davis, an Air Force veteran, was born and raised in Snow Hill, N.C. His political career began when he became the town’s mayor. He went on to serve in the North Carolina State Senate before being elected to Congress in 2022.

Buckhout, a retired Army colonel, grew up in Virginia but now lives in Edenton. She founded a strategic consulting business, which she sold in 2019. This was her first time running for office, and she describes herself as a "committed constitutional conservative."

Analysts said the N.C. 1st District race was the only competitive congressional race in the state, one of the few toss-ups in the Southeast, and a key for determining the balance of power in the Washington.

The district, located in the northeastern part of the state, stretches from Vance to Washington counties, west to east, and from the Virginia border down to Wayne County.

A Republican hasn’t represented the the 1st District since the late 1800s. However, when the state’s congressional map was redrawn by Republican lawmakers last year, it became more competitive, analysts say.