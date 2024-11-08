How the 2024 election could impact the 2025 race for Virginia governor

NORFOLK, Va. — Voters in Virginia will be making their pick for the state's next governor in 2025. The results of this year's presidential race will likely contribute to how the race goes.

So far, just two candidates are in the race: Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

The race generally favors the party not in control of the White House.

"Virginia is the litmus test for the rest of the country as it relates to messaging after the presidential election, especially after this year, 2024, and how citizens are feeling about the job of the new administration that comes into the White House," said Dr. Eric Claville, a political analyst from Norfolk State University.

Virginia Democrats have noted their messaging should shift. "We need to talk to working people better and let them know what we're doing," said Del. Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax County).

Republicans say they'll be ready for 2025. "Regardless of who is in the White House, we will bring all of our resources to the field," said Rich Anderson, chair of the Republican Party of Virginia.

Gov. Youngkin is term limited, so he can't run for re-election.

There had been speculation he may join the new Trump Administration, but a source close the governor tells News 3 he will fulfill his term.

That means he'll be in office until Jan. 2026. He declined to talk with reporters on Friday in Richmond.

"I'm not surprised that he will finish his term as governor," said Claville. "We do look for [Youngkin] to continue to be active in national politics on the large stage and possibly a 2028 candidate for the top office."