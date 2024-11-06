Josh Stein projected to defeat Mark Robinson in North Carolina governor's race

WTKR

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, has defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in the race to become the state's new governor.

Our results partner Decision Desk HQ projected Stein would win over Robinson Tuesday night around 8 p.m..

Stein will succeed Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, who is term limited. He's served as the state's attorney general since 2017. Before that, he was a state senator for several consecutive terms, beginning in 2009.

Robinson has been in office since 2021, becoming the state's first Black lieutenant governor.

Robinson made national headlines this fall following a report from CNN claiming he posted strongly worded racial and sexual comments on an online message board.

He denied writing the messages and sued CNN last month, calling the reporting reckless and defamatory.

The outcome aligns with recent polling: Real Çlear Polling average gave Stein a nearly 14-percent advantage over Robinson.