Kaine keeps U.S. Senate seat, fends off Republican challenger Hung Cao, DDHQ projects

Longtime Virginia politician Tim Kaine has secured his third term in the U.S. Senate.

Our results partner Decision Desk HQ projected Kaine, a Democrat, won over Republican challenger Hung Cao Tuesday night around 8 p.m..

Kaine, a Richmond native, has held several offices in Virginia over the past three decades, including mayor of Richmond and governor. He was Hillary Clinton’s running mate during her 2016 presidential run.

Cao came to the U.S. as a refugee from Vietnam and served in the Navy for 25 years. This was his first time running in a state-wide race: he ran for Congress in Northern Virginia in 2022, but lost.

Although Kaine’s seat will stay blue, the GOP appears poised to wrest control of the Senate from Democrats, who currently have a narrow majority.

With 34 Senate seats up for grabs this election, the GOP only needs to flip one of the 23 held by Democrats — including the seat vacated by Sen. Joe Manchin that's already been won by Republican Jim Justice. Republicans will likely secure a majority in the upper chamber, Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ projects.