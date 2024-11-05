North Carolina governor's race pits Attorney General Stein against Lt. Gov. Robinson

WTKR

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, are both vying for their first term in office as the state's governor.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, is term limited.

Polls show a razor thin matchup between Harris, Trump in North Carolina

Polls show a razor thin matchup between Harris, Trump in North Carolina

Cooper has thrown his support behind Stein, who's served as the state's attorney general since 2017. Before that, he was a North Carolina state senator for several consecutive terms, starting in 2009.

Robinson has been in office since 2021, becoming the state's first Black lieutenant governor.

Robinson made national headlines this election season following a report from CNN, released in September, claiming he posted strongly worded racial and sexual comments on an online message board. He denied writing the messages and sued CNN last month, calling the reporting reckless and defamatory.

North Carolina governor candidate sues CNN over report about posts on porn site

North Carolina governor candidate sues CNN over report about posts on porn site

Recent polling has given Stein the advantage, with the Real Çlear Polling average giving him a nearly 14-percent advantage over Robinson.