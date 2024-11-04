These battleground states could decide the 2024 presidential election

Live coverage





Seven states, known as "battleground", "swing", or "toss-up" states, appear poised again to determine the outcome of the Trump/Harris presidential election in 2024.

Arizona with its 11 electoral votes, Georgia with 16, Michigan with 15, Nevada with 6, North Carolina with 16, Pennsylvania with 19, and Wisconsin with 10 (for a grand total of 93 electoral votes), are all states that, as of Monday afternoon, are still evenly split and within a normal polling error of going red or blue.

If all solid or reliably blue and red states remain that way, whoever wins the majority of the battlegrounds could come out on top.

Below are election maps from our partner Decision Desk HQ that will update live with results throughout Tuesday after polls close and beyond.

Arizona



Georgia



Michigan



North Carolina



Nevada



Pennsylvania

