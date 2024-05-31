Watch Now
"No one is above the law:" State leaders, Hampton Roads residents respond to Trump verdict

Posted at 11:48 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 23:48:48-04

News 3 is getting local reaction from Hampton Roads residents, after Donald Trump was found guilty. The response to the verdict has been divided.

"He should be guilty," one Hampton Roads resident said. "The evidence was overwhelming. Trump is a shady man."

Others are disappointed in the guilty verdict.

"That man was innocentt," another Hampton Roads resident said. "They never proved a crime. The judge was cricket. Trump is a great president."

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Old Dominion University political science professor, Dr. Ben Melusky.

"It’s unchartered water," Melusky said. "It’s like what happens next? How is this going to impact the parties and the fall election and elections moving forward?"

"Can Trump still run for President?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Melusky.

"Nowhere in the constitution does it say if you’re a convicted felon that you can’t run for president," Melusky said.

State leaders also weighed in on the guilty verdict.

Governor Glenn Youngkin posted on the social media platform X in response:

Senator Tim Kaine posted a thread on the social media platform X:

Representative Bobby Scott posted on the social media platform X:

Representative Jen Kiggans posted on the social media platform X:

Attorney General Jason Miyares posted on the social media platform X:

State Senator Louise Lucas posted on the social media platform X:

State Senator Aaron Rouse posted on the social media platform X:

The former president still has three more trials that include federal election interference case, Georgia election interference case and a classified documents case.

In the hush money trial, each of the 34 charges against trump is punishable by up to 4 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for July 11. The judge could give him jail time, probation or fines.

