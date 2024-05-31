"No one is above the law:" State leaders, Hampton Roads residents respond to Trump verdict

News 3 is getting local reaction from Hampton Roads residents, after Donald Trump was found guilty. The response to the verdict has been divided.

"He should be guilty," one Hampton Roads resident said. "The evidence was overwhelming. Trump is a shady man."

Others are disappointed in the guilty verdict.

National Politics Former President Donald Trump guilty on all counts in criminal hush money trial Scripps News Staff

"That man was innocentt," another Hampton Roads resident said. "They never proved a crime. The judge was cricket. Trump is a great president."

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Old Dominion University political science professor, Dr. Ben Melusky.

"It’s unchartered water," Melusky said. "It’s like what happens next? How is this going to impact the parties and the fall election and elections moving forward?"

"Can Trump still run for President?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Melusky.

National Politics Reactions after former President Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 counts Alex Arger

"Nowhere in the constitution does it say if you’re a convicted felon that you can’t run for president," Melusky said.

State leaders also weighed in on the guilty verdict.

Governor Glenn Youngkin posted on the social media platform X in response:



The American people see this for what it is: a politically motivated prosecution orchestrated by those who want to “get” President Trump. On November 5th, Americans will render their verdict on Joe Biden’s failed leadership based on the issues that affect them everyday. — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) May 30, 2024

Senator Tim Kaine posted a thread on the social media platform X:



The Trump verdict is proof that no one is above the law in this country. It’s also tragic in this way—Americans put the reins of leadership in the hands of a person whose character is so far beneath the office that no rational adult would ever encourage young people to emulate... — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 30, 2024

Representative Bobby Scott posted on the social media platform X:



It is a somber day when a former president is convicted of numerous felonies, but it also shows that no one is above the law. — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) May 30, 2024

Representative Jen Kiggans posted on the social media platform X:



Today’s verdict is not about justice; it’s about revenge. Democrats’ continued attempts to discredit and silence their opponents is shameful. The American people have a sacred right to a fair and unbiased justice system; unfortunately, days like today make that ideal hard to… — Jen Kiggans (@JenKiggans) May 30, 2024

Attorney General Jason Miyares posted on the social media platform X:



No one in America is above or beneath the law, and everyone has a right to a fair and impartial trial. To be clear, the FEC declined to prosecute this case. The US Attorneys Office declined to prosecute this case. This case was moved forward by a far-left prosecutor who… — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) May 30, 2024

State Senator Louise Lucas posted on the social media platform X:

I am hopeful that the newly convicted thug will still be legally allowed to waste his time campaigning in Virginia so he can continue costing Republicans multiple elections for running on his platform. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) May 30, 2024

State Senator Aaron Rouse posted on the social media platform X:



What the last few years in our national politics have reminded us is that democracy is fragile. We must be vigilant and defend the values our nation was founded on. @JoeBiden is the man for the moment to stand up for these values and protect our democracy. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/VQB5LJXfEO — Aaron Rouse (@AaronRouseVA) May 30, 2024

The former president still has three more trials that include federal election interference case, Georgia election interference case and a classified documents case.

In the hush money trial, each of the 34 charges against trump is punishable by up to 4 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for July 11. The judge could give him jail time, probation or fines.