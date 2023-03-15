Two local groups partner to find home for aged out foster children

SUFFOLK Va. — According to the House of Providence, more than 20% of children that age out of foster care become homeless in the first 18 months.

That's why a group of real estate agents here in Hampton Roads, a local foster care organization, are searching for homes to give kids aging out a second chance.

Bobby Canipe, foster dad and founder of Foster Champions, says the purpose of the project is to give kids a steppingstone before tackling the real world.

"There's typically a lot of foster care parents for babies but as we know VA is the worst state for aging out foster teens," said Canipe.

Former foster child, Chanty Ayala, says growing up in the system was tough on her and her siblings, but the support from her foster parents made the journey easier.

"We don't get advocation, people could probably care less about where we end up and I am so appreciative and humbled at the fact that I was able to have a beautiful family who was able to look after me," said Ayala.

She says finding people who truly care is the hardest part.

"Going into that situation like it is difficult to not have someone that is your biological family who understands what you've been through and the traumatic events that led up to that moment," said Ayala.

Ayala is now a second-year student at the University of Virginia.

She says the transition from foster care to adult life was smooth all thanks to Foster Champions.

"I had a really good base of support so anytime I needed help or had questions they were there for me."

Each child will have their own room in a location close to colleges and job opportunities.

Canipe mentioned that the funding for this project comes from the community.

"We almost have almost enough to completely build the first house as we come into Hampton Roads, " said Canipe.

Ayala says since the foster care system had a negative connotation, so she likes to motivate all foster kids to believe their past doesn't define their future.

"If you made it this far you have to keep going there are so many resources out there to help you." said Ayala.

Foster Champions is accepting donations as they continue the search for the perfect home for kids aging out of the system. The group plans to house all children by September.

For more information about Foster Champions or how to donate, click here.

