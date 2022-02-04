Digital COVID-19 vaccine records in Nevada now available using QR codes

LAS VEGAS — A newly-launched tool by Nevada state officials gives digital access to their COVID-19 vaccination records through QR codes.

SMART Health QR Code uses data stored in Nevada WebIZ, the statewide immunization information system.

The codes, unique to each individual, have the same information as a CDC vaccine card: name, date of birth, vaccine date, and type.

It serves as an official State of Nevada digital record that a SMART Health verifier app can only scan.

How to get a SMART Health QR Code

To get a unique QR code that contains the same information as your CDC vaccine card, visit izrecord.nv.gov and search for your record.

According to a FAQ sheet from the state, the SMART Health Card QR Code will be visible at the bottom of the COVID-19 Vaccination Record.

Download your record and save your QR code as a digital file on your phone, computer, or anywhere you store your digital information.

Is the information secure?

The state says the SMART Health QR Codes are generated at random each time you pull the immunization record. They are not stored on a server.

SMART Health QR Codes do not link to Nevada WebIZ to verify the information.

All patient and COVID-19 vaccine information is stored in the SMART Health QR Code, protected by cryptography.

A regular smartphone camera cannot scan this QR code, and only verified mobile apps can interpret the data.

How to get help

If your record is incorrect or you can't find it, the state has a COVID-19 Helpline at 1 (800) 401-0946.

To learn more, check out the FAQ sheet or visit nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

Information provided by Nevada Health Response.