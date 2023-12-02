NATO Headquarters in Norfolk holds Christmas market celebrating traditions from around the world

NORFOLK, Va. — Sharing holiday traditions from nearly two dozen countries, and it's all for a good cause.

Norfolk is home to NATO's North American Headquarters.

Friday the alliance held its seventh annual Christmas market hosted by NATO spouses.

News NATO family members spend day at Virginia Zoo Danielle Saitta

People from each participating country created hand-crafted ornaments, homemade meals and baked goods to sell at NATO Headquarters. .

Sales support Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters and Operation Smile.

But for these families celebrating the holidays an ocean away from home, it's a chance to share their countries' Christmas traditions with others.

"They're always very proud of where they come from, and it's nice to be able to celebrate that, and be able to promote it and this is just another opportunity to do so," Angela Freeburn, Chairperson NATO SOPC, said.

Last year's market raised $18,000.

Organizers say they hope to raise more this year and the checks will be presented to CHKD and Operation Smile next week.