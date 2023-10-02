NATO holds family day event at Virginia Zoo for members and loved ones

NORFOLK, Va. — For some members of NATO, Hampton Roads has recently become home.

This is why a special 'Family Day' event at the Virginia Zoo was planned for them.

Sunday, representatives from 29 nations gathered for a family day at the Virginia Zoo.

Vice Admiral Guy Robinson, the Chief of Staff to Allied Command Transformation, said Sunday's event was about bringing together the families of NATO members.

Robinson told News 3 strengthening the bond of members staffed in Norfolk is very important, especially as conflict in other areas of the world like Eastern Europe continues.

"The events that are unfolding in Europe in front of us really show the importance and the strength of the NATO alliance so anything we can do to reflect among ourselves and of course our relationship in North America is key," said Vice Admiral Robinson.

NATO made Norfolk its home here in North America 20 years ago.

On June 7, Allied Command Transformation celebrated the milestone.