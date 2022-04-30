NATO Parade marches Downtown Norfolk for first time in 2 years

NORFOLK, Va. - A tradition celebrating a powerful alliance made its return Saturday morning.

The NATO Parade marched throughout Downtown Norfolk for the first time in two years.

The parade is part of the Norfolk NATO Festival which wraps up Saturday.

North American and European countries in the organization were represented along with local and national performers.

News 3 spoke with one man who says he lived in Germany when NATO was founded in 1949.

Now an American, he was most excited to celebrate the alliance's impact.

"See all these NATO nations and see how many will be represented. Hopefully all 30."

"Two years in the making since COVID started. Our kids are extremely excited, our parents are extremely excited to be here," Margaret Magri, who traveled from New Jersey said.

This group of parents came from New Jersey to see their local high school marching band perform.

Norfolk serves as the continent's only home to NATO commands.