Natural gas leak causes fire in Virginia Beach parking lot

Derrick Miracle/WTKR
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says a natural gas leak caused a fire in a median in the parking lot between Fresh Market and Target in the Pembroke area Saturday night.
Posted at 7:49 AM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 07:49:04-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department says a natural gas leak caused a fire in a median in the parking lot between Fresh Market and Target in the Pembroke area Saturday night.

When crews arrived, they reported a heavy fire coming from the median, with a downed light pole 40-50 feet from any structure, according to the fire department.

Fire crews say there was no building or vehicle involvement, and no one was injured.

Virginia Natural Gas was contacted for a gas leak, and sent crews out to respond.

The fire was extinguished before 1 a.m.

