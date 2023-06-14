Naval Officer based in Norfolk arrested, charged following NCIS online child sex sting

NORFOLK, Va. — A Naval Officer who lives in Norfolk has been arrested and faces child porn-related charges following an online sex sting, according to court documents.

According to an affidavit, Lieutenant Michael Widroff tried to meet with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. This happened while Widroff was transitioning to Submarine Readiness Squadron 34 in Norfolk after serving as a psychologist for the USS Gerald R. Ford, the document states.

The affidavit outlines the evidence NCIS agents gathered throughout the investigation that led to Widroff’s arrest. The affidavit makes the following claims:



NCIS was conducting an undercover online child exploitation operation on May 25, 2023, when an agent came across a post on a social networking app called Whisper. The post included a picture of a man in a Service Dress White uniform. There was text on top of the picture that suggested the user “[fantasized] about fraternization.”

The agent messaged the user, later identified as Widroff, on the app, posing as a 14-year-old girl. The two exchanged selfies and began communicating via Snapchat. The undercover agent and Widroff continued communicating, and Widroff made comments about her young age. After he sent a picture of his face, agents matched it to his military photographs.

As the two continued talking on Snapchat, Widroff sent messages containing sexually explicit language and visuals. He also expressed interest in meeting her in person and tried to make plans for the two of them to meet.

After the affidavit was filed, Widroff was arrested and booked at Western Tidewater Regional Jail on June 8, according to jail records. Court documents show that he’s facing three charges: attempted production of child pornography, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor.

His preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday, June 13. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, June 14.

Stay with News 3 for updates.