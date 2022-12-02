Watch Now
Naval Station Norfolk-based helicopter squadron to fly Santa over Hampton Roads

Eckstine, Heather
santa squadron of the month dec 2022
Posted at 5:34 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 05:34:26-05

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. - Santa Claus is taking to the skies a little bit early this year!

The morning of Saturday, December 3, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 2 (HSC-2) will fly Santa over multiple Hampton Roads cities.

It's the Naval Station Norfolk-based squadron's third annual Santa Flight.

Santa and his elf Doc Lynch will take off around 10 a.m. in an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter and fly above multiple locations:

Naval Station Norfolk 10:00 am
Patrick Henry Mall 10:05 am
Riverpointe Shopping Center 10:15 am
Town Point Park 10:25 am
Mount Trashmore 10:35 am
Cox High School 10:45 am
Lesnar Bridge 10:55am
Fort Story 11:05am
Virginia Beach Oceanfront 11:15 am
Greenbrier Mall 11:30am
Columbia Park 11:40am
Walmart Supercenter (Suffolk) 11:50am

HSC-2 is a training squadron tasked with training the next generation of U.S. Navy helicopter pilots and aircrewmen.

The Fleet Angels are News 3's Squadron of the Month for December 2022!

