Naval Station Norfolk-based helicopter squadron to fly Santa over Hampton Roads

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. - Santa Claus is taking to the skies a little bit early this year!

The morning of Saturday, December 3, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 2 (HSC-2) will fly Santa over multiple Hampton Roads cities.

It's the Naval Station Norfolk-based squadron's third annual Santa Flight.

Santa and his elf Doc Lynch will take off around 10 a.m. in an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter and fly above multiple locations:

Naval Station Norfolk 10:00 am

Patrick Henry Mall 10:05 am

Riverpointe Shopping Center 10:15 am

Town Point Park 10:25 am

Mount Trashmore 10:35 am

Cox High School 10:45 am

Lesnar Bridge 10:55am

Fort Story 11:05am

Virginia Beach Oceanfront 11:15 am

Greenbrier Mall 11:30am

Columbia Park 11:40am

Walmart Supercenter (Suffolk) 11:50am

HSC-2 is a training squadron tasked with training the next generation of U.S. Navy helicopter pilots and aircrewmen.

The Fleet Angels are News 3's Squadron of the Month for December 2022!