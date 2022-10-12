Naval Station Norfolk remembers those killed in deadly attack on USS Cole 22 years ago

NORFOLK, Va. – One day before the U.S. Navy’s 247th birthday, a somber event is held to remember the 17 sailors killed aboard the guided-missile destroyer, U.S.S. Cole (DDG 67).

Friends, family, current, and former crewmembers will gather onboard Naval Station Norfolk in remembrance of the attack.

Cole was attacked off the coast of Yemen by members of the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization on Oct. 12, 2000. According to the Navy, the terrorists used a small vessel posing as a trash barge to close in on the ship before detonating an improvised explosive device. The blast tore a massive hole in the side of the ship. In addition to the 17 who died, an additional 37 crewmembers were injured.

The crew bravely fought for 96 hours to save their ship.

