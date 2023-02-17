Navy explains the ‘off-limits list’ and how businesses end up on it

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s sort of like a blacklist. The Navy’s Mid-Atlantic Region has banned local service members from going to certain businesses they think are untrustworthy or unsafe. It’s called an off-limits list.

“Lots of great businesses in this area support our sailors in the community, but when we do see abuses, we’re going to act to ensure that we take care of our folks,” Rear Admiral Scott Gray said.

RADM Scott Gray, who is the Commander of the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, made the decision to add Carafello’s Auto Sales on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk to the list Thursday.

He said the car dealership has been on their radar for a year for allegedly ‘bird-dogging’ sailors.

According to the BBB, bird-dogging is the solicitation of anyone on-base for commercial gain. The BBB said the person is then persuaded to buy something and then the business pulls a sort of bait and switch.

RADM Gray said in Carafello’s case, some junior enlisted sailors were being scoped out at base gates and at the Navy Exchange and lured back to Carafello’s. The Admiral said sailors were taken advantage of financially.

“You get pulled into a situation, maybe you get enticed to come to a location, and then pressured to do things that really weren’t in your best interest,” said RADM Gray. “If you make a really bad financial decision as an 18-year-old, that’s going to follow you for a long time potentially, so that’s why I acted.”

The off-limits list isn’t just for businesses engaging in unfair financial practices. Navy leaders say a business can be on there if it’s dangerous.