NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police have been dealing with a number of vehicle larcenies across the city this summer. In fact, the topic was brought up in a Norfolk City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

Several military spouses and an active duty member who live in housing just outside Norfolk Naval Station reached out to News 3, stating that this has been an issue recently and they’d like help bringing attention to this problem.

One resident who wanted to remain anonymous wrote, “Both my husband's and my car have been broken into. My husband's was closed up in the garage and they broke into the garage and stole over $1,000 worth of Marine Corps issued items that my husband had to pay back.”

The frustrated resident added, “We PCS in September, and that time cannot come soon enough!”

One sailor who also wanted to remain anonymous met with a News 3 crew on Wednesday. He said that on Father’s Day, his wife’s car was stolen from their driveway while it was locked. He also said his car was parked directly behind his wife’s car, so he wasn’t sure why they stole hers. He explained that his car is newer.

Fortunately, he said the car was recovered. But he said it’s still in the shop as the interior was badly damaged. Now, he’s out the $500 deductible plus a couple hundred for a new child car seat.

The residents say the break-ins are happening even with locked vehicles. One spouse described how it appears the thief is using a device to pry open doors.

They are frustrated and hope the Navy will increase security patrols in the area near Norfolk Naval Station.

News 3 will have the full story on air at 5:30 p.m.