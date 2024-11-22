Navy football uniforms to honor local squadron in clash with Army

LANDOVER, Md. - When the U.S. Naval Academy football team takes on Army in their 125th meeting in December, Navy's uniforms will feature a logo familiar to sailors in Hampton Roads.

This week, Navy Athletics and Under Armour announced that Navy football uniforms will display the Jolly Roger logo during the Army-Navy game scheduled for December 14.

The 3 p.m. game will broadcast on WTKR.

The "Jolly Rogers" is the nickname for VFA-103, based out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach. The historic squadron dates back to 1943 and is known for its skull-and-crossbones logo. It flies the two-seat version of the Navy's F/A-18F Super Hornet jet.

News 3 highlighted the Jolly Rogers as its "Squadron of the Month" in September 2023.