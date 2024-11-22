Watch Now
News

Actions

Navy football uniforms to honor local squadron in clash with Army

jolly rogers navy.png
U.S. Naval Academy, Under Armour
jolly rogers navy.png
Posted

LANDOVER, Md. - When the U.S. Naval Academy football team takes on Army in their 125th meeting in December, Navy's uniforms will feature a logo familiar to sailors in Hampton Roads.

This week, Navy Athletics and Under Armour announced that Navy football uniforms will display the Jolly Roger logo during the Army-Navy game scheduled for December 14.

The 3 p.m. game will broadcast on WTKR.

The "Jolly Rogers" is the nickname for VFA-103, based out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach. The historic squadron dates back to 1943 and is known for its skull-and-crossbones logo. It flies the two-seat version of the Navy's F/A-18F Super Hornet jet.

News 3 highlighted the Jolly Rogers as its "Squadron of the Month" in September 2023.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Salvation Army's Digital Red Kettle