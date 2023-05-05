Navy invests $1.2 million in barber program at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Did someone say FREE haircuts?

Sailors at Naval Station Norfolk are providing free haircuts to fellow active duty members as well as dependents, veterans, and civil service personnel with base access. It’s part of a training program.

The Navy says it has partnered with Paul Mitchell Hair & Beauty School to revamp its haircutting curriculum, bringing it up to date with the latest grooming standards and enabling shipboard barbers to cut all types of hair.

Students in the four-week program get to work in a new barber shop that just opened on Naval Station Norfolk in April.

Navy representatives say it’s a $1.2 million project that will provide an updated learning environment to Sailors enrolled in the shipboard barber "C" school course, which means advanced training in a particular field.

Retail Service Specialist Brittany Conley just joined the Navy in November of last year. She says she already cuts her own hair, and she's now learning to do it on other people.

“I love being in the barbershop so far,” Conley said, adding that she hopes to help others feel confident. “I want them to feel good when they get out of the chair.”

One of the instructors is Petty Officer 2nd class Jabril Clemons.

“I can say it’s a morale thing. It boosts morale for the crew. It’s the first thing people see about you,” said Clemons.

Some students aren’t new to cutting hair but are working to up their game.

“I grew up watching my dad cut hair all my life,” said Operations Specialist Jayquan Malveaux. “So, I’ve always seen what a great haircut was.”

Malveaux said he’d love to open his own barber shop after his career in the Navy.

“It’s a morale booster. I just really love to cut hair,” Malveaux explained as he was working on a client.

The first group of students graduate Friday, May 5, and will either go back to a ship or shore duty with an added skill. The program will continue with new students.

Haircuts at the new shop are free for active duty, veterans, dependents, and civil service personnel. Walk-in customers, male or female, are welcome between 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is located at 1683 Morris Street, Building J50, 2nd floor, south side on Naval Station Norfolk.