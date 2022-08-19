Navy plans to remove 400 trees in Norfolk, citing safety concerns

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy is planning to remove nearly 400 trees near Naval Station Norfolk.

Navy officials say the trees pose an immediate safety risk for aircraft using a particular runway at Chambers Field on Naval Station Norfolk, as well as to residents in the nearby Merrimack Landing, Commodore Park, and Granby Shores neighborhoods.

According to the Navy, a survey was used to verify the height, species, and specific locations of the trees. It also determined the annual growth rate. Officials say the data shows the Navy must immediately remove these trees for the safety of both aircrew and the public.

Naval Station Norfolk Commanding Officer Captain David Dees is scheduled to give a briefing to the media on Friday afternoon.

In a press release, Dees was quoted saying, “The Navy remains fully committed to the health, safety, and welfare of the communities, families, and personnel residing in our local residential areas that surround the installation. Obstructions, such as trees, pose a serious safety concern as they grow into the airspace that is used by Navy aircraft during take-off and landing.”

Residents are invited to a public meeting on August 22. It’s being held at Northside Middle School, 8720 Granby Street from 4 to 7 p.m.

