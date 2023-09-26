Navy serviceman to serve time after pleading guilty to indecent liberties with a child

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Navy serviceman will serve time in prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent liberties with a child.

In November 2021, Aaron Ott was arrested and charged with felony aggravated sexual battery of a minor under 13 years old and felony indecent liberties with a child by parent.

Court documents obtained by News 3 at the time state that the child was a family friend of Ott’s. The victim said Ott came into the room where she was sleeping, lifted the covers and inappropriately touched her, according to the documents.

The documents state that Ott had a custodial role because he was the parent supervising his children and the victim.

At the time, Ott’s LinkedIn profile indicated that he was employed by the Navy for over two decades.

Last Friday, September 22, he was sentenced after pleading guilty to the felony charge of taking indecent liberties with a child while under his supervision.

He also entered a guilty plea for misdemeanor destruction of property valued under $1,000 with intent. We are working to learn about the circumstances behind the misdemeanor charge.

Court records show that the felony charge Ott faced for aggravated sexual battery of a minor under 13 years old was filed as nolle prosequi – which means they decided not to prosecute the charge against Ott, but it could be brought up at a later time.

He was sentenced to five years with three years and nine months suspended for the felony and a suspended 12-month sentence for the misdemeanor.

At the time of this writing, the Navy has not responded to our request for comment.