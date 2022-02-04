Navy's top admiral visits Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Chief of Naval Operations is visiting Hampton Roads on Friday. The CNO is the senior military officer of the Department of the Navy.

Admiral Mike Gilday is expected to speak at a Naval Safety Command stand-up ceremony, visit local commands and meet with sailors on the waterfront.

A media briefing is also expected to take place aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) which is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

