Need a furry friend? Gloucester Co. Animal Control Shelter rapidly running out of space

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - Can you help a dog find its fur-ever home? Another local animal shelter is almost at full capacity and needs your help.

With so many dogs available for adoption and in need of loving homes, staff at the Gloucester County Animal Control Shelter say they're rapidly running out of space.

If you're interested in welcoming a furry friend into your heart and your home, you can see all the adoptable dogs here.

Anyone with questions about the dogs and the adoption process can contact the Gloucester Animal Control Office at 804-693-5290. You're asked to contact the office before coming in to see the dogs because a meet-and-greet must be scheduled in advanced.

Related: Portsmouth Humane Society asking for community's help to avoid euthanizing dogs due to lack of space