Portsmouth Humane Society asking for community's help to avoid euthanizing dogs due to lack of space

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Humane Society needs your help.

The shelter has been experiencing a "dangerously high" intake of dogs over the last several months. Staff say they've seen more than 100 more dog intakes - and fewer adoptions - than last year.

There are currently 142 dogs in the building and in foster care, but the humane society only has 86 cages.

“Animals are coming in faster than they are being adopted or transferred to rescue. We have two dogs splitting most of our kennels,” says Portsmouth Humane Society Executive Director Alison Fechino. “Our shelter needs the community’s help urgently to avoid euthanasia based on space.”

In order to avoid euthanizing dogs to create more space, the shelter is asking for the following emergency assistance:

Foster a medium or large dog

Text or call 757-414-6478, or e-mail pethelp@portsmouthhumanesociety.org to save a life by temporarily keeping a pet in your home. Fostering is completely free, and all supplies are provided by Portsmouth Humane.

Adopt

If you’re considering adding a pet to your family, visit our shelter or check out available animals online here.

Help reunite found pets with their people

Friendly, uninjured found pets can be reunited with their owners outside of the shelter. Call 757-397-6004 to find out more.

Look for your lost pet at the shelter

Visit any day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. with photos of your pet or records to show ownership and your photo ID.

Spread the word

Let friends, family and anyone you meet know that the Portsmouth Humane Society needs help now.

“News like this can be overwhelming. It might feel like there’s nothing we as a community can do, but that’s not true. Fostering and adopting are real ways to save lives right now,” says Shelter Director Amanda McQuarry.

To incentivize people to adopt, the humane society is offering $75 dog adoptions now through June 10.

Related: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter asking for public's help to foster, adopt as shelter faces influx of dogs