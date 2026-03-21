Neighbors come together to clean Freemason Historic District

NORFOLK, Va. — About 20 neighbors spent this Saturday morning picking up trash, clearing gutters and sweeping sidewalks in the historic Freemason District. It's a part of an ongoing effort to keep the neighborhood looking its best and to prevent debris from entering the Elizabeth River.

The work is organized by the Freemason Street Area Association and led by Jack Kavanaugh, a Navy veteran of more than 30 years who rose to the rank of rear admiral before retiring. The group holds bimonthly Saturday cleanups that draw residents of the walkable, tree-lined neighborhood.

“Today we’ve got about 20 people out here cleaning all over the neighborhood, picking up everything out of the gutters,” Kavanaugh said. “The big reason for that is not just making it look good, but to get the stuff out of the gutters and keep it from going into the river.”

For many volunteers, the meeting point’s coffee and donuts and the chance to socialize with neighbors are as much a draw as the environmental benefits.

“I think it’s just the people that are down here. It’s a great, diverse group; we have a good time,” Kavanaugh said. “They come to the civic association meetings, they come out and help with things.”

Organizers encourage neighbors to join future cleanups and to attend civic association meetings to stay involved in preservation and neighborhood-improvement efforts. Details about upcoming events are posted through the Freemason Street Area Association and local community channels.