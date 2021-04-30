Neighbors say deputy shot into their home during killing of Andrew Brown

ELIZABTH CITY, N.C.— Family members of Andrew Brown believe Pasquotank County deputies shot into their home during the deadly shooting of Brown on April 21.

Now, they’re looking for answers and an apology.

Michael Gordon Sr. says he lives across the street from his cousin on Roanoke Ave.

Brown’s car crashed into the tree on Gordon’s side yard when deputies fatally shot him.

The Gordon family believe a deputy fired a bullet that came through the front of their home as gunfire rattled off at Brown.

“I ain’t angry and I ain’t mad. I’m just a little pissed off," said Gordon.

The bullet came from through the living room wall, where it hit a clock. It continued to travel in the living room and punctured a picture frame about a foot above an armchair and kept going into the kitchen past an eating area until it hit a Crock Pot.

“They shot through my home; I didn’t do nothing,” said Gordon.

No one in was in the Gordon house at the time of the shooting, but they say if they had been home, the trajectory of the bullet could’ve killed someone.

Gordon says his wife typically sits in the armchair, and he and his grandson often sit at in the chair in the kitchen where the bullet passed over.

“No one has come and said anything to my wife and my family… saying that, 'We apologize for what happened to you and your family and your home,'" said Gordon.

The Gordons say law enforcement came to collect the evidence, and that was the last they saw or heard from anyone regarding the shooting.

“I’m trying to figure out who’s going to be responsible. Somebody should be held responsible and accountable,” said Travis Gordon, Michael Gordon’s nephew.

They can buy another clock and fix the holes, but they say it’ll be much harder to heal the hurt.

“I’m a carpenter, you know, I can fix and mend. It’s hard to mend a heart; it’s hard to mend that,” said Michael Gordon.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation did not confirm if deputies are responsible for the shooting. The say they cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.