Neighbors worried after string of vehicle break-ins at Downtown Norfolk apartment complex

NORFOLK, Va. - If you've ever had your car broken into, you know what a pain it is. Several Norfolk residents are dealing with that exact situation after a string of early-morning break-ins outside the Roebuck Apartments.

You can see shattered glass in the apartment complex's parking lot in at least six or seven places.

Norfolk Police told us earlier Thursday that seven break-in cases had been filed in this area, but they expected more to be reported.

One woman told News 3 that many neighbors gathered in the parking lot this morning, and she thought there could have been as many as 20 vandalism cases.

Police say there are surveillance cameras nearby, but they didn't say whether they captured anything useful for their investigation.

It’s left neighbors like Kiara Williams with a long “to do” list like replacing an ID she left in the car.

"I guess I’m gonna go fix my window and vacuum out everything," Williams said. "Make it look like I’m driving with the windows down, but then it’s still like an unsafe feeling. And I’m gonna go home later tonight, and is someone gonna go back in my car? You know, it sucks."

Williams said she did lock her car, but of course, that didn’t help in this situation.

If you know anything about these crimes that might help police, you’re asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.