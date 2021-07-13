Neptune Festival returns to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The "East Coast's Largest Outdoor Party" is making a comeback!

The 47th Neptune Festival is returning to Virginia Beach this after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.

Events begin on August 12 with the beginning of the Symphony by the Sea Concert Series. Neptune's 6th Annual Coastal Craft Beer Festival is scheduled for August 21 with the Fall Wine Festival set for September 11-12.

It all culminates with the Neptune Festival Boardwalk Weekend on September 24-26 featuring popular events like the Grand Parade and the International Sand Sculpture Championship.

"The Neptune Festival is the festival of the City of Virginia Beach. It's the festival of all the citizens, of the community," said Pat Shuler, who was named King Neptune for the 2020 festival and extended a year when that festival was canceled.

