New Covid-19 testing site opens in Newport News Monday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— We've been telling you about the demand for COVID-19 test throughout Hampton roads. Some people even tell us making an appointment has been difficult, but soon families can see some relief. Monday a new testing site will be coming to Newport News.

The testing site will be in the Sherwood Shopping Center on Warwick Blvd. Virginia Department of Health leaders tell News 3 the the site will be open from 9am-6pm by appointment only, and health leaders are prepared for whatever comes their way.

Governor Ralph Northam said he's aware of the national shortage of rapid and pcr test and has allocated $5 million for new testing centers across Virginia.

Suzanne Trotter, Co-Lead of VDH Statewide testing said "We're hiring with another emergency response vendor that does has staffing that will come. They will be fully stood up with personel to provide enough testing per test kit that we recieve and no one will be turned away from a appointment.."

VDH leaders do not know how many test they will be administering every day, but they tell me families wont have to worry about them running out.

To learn more about COVID-19 testing, visit the VDH COVID-19 Testing webpage [r20.rs6.net].