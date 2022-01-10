Watch
New COVID-19 testing site opens today in Newport News

Jean-Francois BADIAS/AP
A medical worker holds a tube during a saliva COVID-19 testing session at the Niederau school in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, March 11, 2021. France is rolling out coronavirus tests for young schoolchildren that use saliva samples rather than eye-watering nasal swabs, hoping that they will help prevent school closures as the country's epidemic steadily worsens again. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 10:22:55-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— Finding COVID-19 tests have been a struggle for many, and the demand for testing continues to rise. However many families can soon see relief.

A new COVID-19 testing site is now open at the Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News located at 13875 Warwick Boulevard. VDH leaders tell News3, the testing site is adjacent where families can get the vaccine.

Testing will be available by appointment only, and free PCR testing will be offered.

The site will be open from 9a.m to 6p.m, Monday until Thursday, closed Friday, and open again from Saturday to Monday. This site comes after Governor Northam allocating $5 million for new testing centers across Virginia.

"Testing is a critical tool in our fight against COVID-19, and we must continue to do everything we can to increase access" said Governor Ralph Northam.

