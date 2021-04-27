New internet company coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - For a long time, residents in Norfolk have had limited options for internet access. Now, for the first time in more than 40 years, a new internet company will be coming to the Mermaid City. MetroNet will give Norfolk a new internet option.

“This fiber buildout will give residents greater access to high speed. It’s really going to be a game changer for us in attracting and obtaining businesses and attracting and obtaining talent in Norfolk,” Jared Chalk, the Director of Development for the City of Norfolk, said.

The big news was first announced during Mayor Kenny Alexander’s State of the City address this month.

“They currently offer one of the fastest internet services available anywhere within the United States. Through this partnership, Norfolk will be the first gigabit city in the Commonwealth of Virginia. MetroNet privately funds their own projects. They don’t look to the city for any financing."

Chalk says this will boost the city’s economy.

“You can start to see us coming in the fall of 2021. In the meantime, you’ll start to see MetroNet trucks coming in,” Kathy Scheller said, MetroNet’s Director of Government Relations.

Scheller says residents can expect to see service in Norfolk by the summer of 2022.

“Once we come into a community, design and start laying fiber, you’ll see different neighborhoods light up immediately. We don’t built the entire city and then flip a switch; we’ll start rolling into it," she said.

MetroNet will be the first company to offer 100% fiber internet access in Norfolk.

“Fiber is much different. Fiber is the way of the future. It’s reliable and stable in all weather conditions, whereas cable uses copper and electricity and sometimes cannot run those far speeds.” Chalk said.

He says more competition will benefit customers.

“Increased competition is going to put downward pressure on pricing. I think residents, businesses have been clamoring for competition. They want choices," Chalk explained.

News 3 did reach out to Cox Communications, which provided the following statement: