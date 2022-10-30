New Jersey woman charged with killing Virginia Beach man in March

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A New Jersey woman now faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a Virginia Beach man earlier this year.

Jail records indicate 37-year-old Angela Britt, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon on March 30, 2022. The next afternoon, Virginia Beach police found Deshawn Ginyard dead inside a home in the 1000 block of Riviera Drive. Police did not release any suspect information at the time.

On April 5, while still jailed, Britt was served on several additional charges, including larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but she still had not been charged in Ginyard's death. That changed six months later. On Oct. 6, 2022, a Virginia Beach grand jury heard evidence against Britt and returned six indictments, including three new charges: second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, and brandishing a firearm.

Britt remains in custody at Virginia Beach Correctional Center. No trial date has been set at this time.