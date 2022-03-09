New Kent High student arrested after bringing gun to school

NEW KENT, Va. – A New Kent High School student was taken into custody after police received and investigated reports of the student bringing a gun onto school property.

A student at Hampton High was also taken into custody for the same crime a few days before.

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a student having a firearm in their possession during the school day at 9 p.m. on March 8, 2022. Police interviewed multiple people about the situation throughout the night.

The New Kent Public School Administration was alerted to the situation and worked with the Sheriff’s office to continue the investigation.

The joint investigation led officers to have an increased presence at the high school until the suspect was identified and contacted.

Authorities made contact with the suspect at approximately 6:30 a.m. He was then interviewed and taken into custody. The firearm was recovered in the process.

Once juvenile petitions were obtained the suspect was transported to Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center.

The suspect obtained five juvenile petitions and one detention order.

He obtained the following petitions: Possession of a firearm on school property on or about 03/08/2022, possession of a firearm by an individual under the age of 18 on or about 03/08/2022, brandish a firearm on or about 03/08/2022 (x2), and remove or alter serial number on a firearm on or about 03/09/2022.