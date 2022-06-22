NORFOLK, Va. - Look up in the sky at any given time and you might see one flying around.

A new exhibit at Nauticus museum is bringing drones back down to Earth, giving visitors an closer look at technology that's changing the way we see the world.

"Drones: Is the Sky the Limit?" examines the history of drones along with current personal, commercial and military uses. It also examines what the future of drone use looks like, including how this tech will be used in the exploration of Mars.

According to the Nauticus website, the exhibit, which runs until October 9, also shines light on the ethics of drones — mainly issues with privacy, airspace and use in warfare.

Tickets start at $11.50 for kids and $15 for adults with deals for museum members. Click HERE for more information.