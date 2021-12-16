New pedestrian safety signs installed on Tidewater Drive after 5-year-old boy hit by car

NORFOLK, Va. - New signs were installed on Tidewater Drive near Northside Park warning motorists to slow down after a 5-year-old boy was hit by a car there earlier this month.

Michael Merritt, who owns Siren Skate Shop, called for the city to add a stoplight near the entrance to the park and for more crosswalks to be added to the road after the hit-and-run incident. Merritt told News 3 he's still pushing for the addition of more crosswalks.

"This was an inevitable tragedy and it could be easily prevented by a safe crossing for pedestrians," Merritt said. "Any pedestrians have to risk their lives just trying to get to one of the most beautiful parks in Norfolk."

The boy was hospitalized at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to recover.

Norfolk Police are asking anyone with information about the incident involving the child to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).