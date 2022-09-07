New plans unveiled for facility that will combat homelessness in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Those experiencing homelessness in Virginia Beach will soon have another resource to help them get on the right track.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center, known as JCOC, is officially announcing major development plans to build almost 40 studio apartments on its campus located at 1053 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

JCOC has been serving those in need since 1986. Some of their services include offering free groceries and hot meals. The center also houses people at its emergency shelter at a different location on Birdneck Road. It assists individuals as they transition into housing of their own.

The main part of the campus renovation will be a 20,644-square-foot complex that includes 38 single units at approximately 300 square feet each. JCOC says this will help bridge the gap for the homeless as they work to find permanent homes.

According to JCOC, approximately 64% of its clients live less than two miles from the JCOC campus, so building on-site is crucial. More than 33,000 people are served yearly between their feeding and housing programs.

News 3 will be there as JCOC Executive Director, Todd Walker and Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer give more information on the plan and talk about the need for affordable housing.

Meanwhile, a capital campaign has started. JCOC says its working in collaboration with the City of Virginia Beach and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

It plans to break ground in 2023. For more information, including how you can donate, click here.

JCOC will have to find a temporary location to provide services while construction is underway. Their staff is in the process of looking for a place to relocate their community dinners and food-insecurity programs.