New Realm becomes official craft beer partner of ODU

New Realm Brewing Co. has inked a deal with Old Dominion University to become the school's official craft beer partner, according to a Friday joint news release.

New Realm, which has a large brewery and restaurant space in Virginia Beach, will create ODU-branded beers, starting with their new ODU Golden Ale.

"I am thrilled with the beer we brewed together as the official craft beer partner of ODU,” said Mitch Steele, co-founder and brewmaster at New Realm.

The partnership is part of an effort by ODU to "enhance" its brand, the release said, working with its sports properties division and licensing office.

"We are thrilled to join forces with New Realm Brewing Co. to create and deliver our first-ever branded craft beer for our passionate ODU community," said Brian Eubank, executive director of licensing at ODU.

ODU Golden Ale will be available starting Aug. 7 in retail locations in Hampton Roads.

New Realm also has locations in Atlanta and Charleston, S.C.

