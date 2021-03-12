Newlyweds test their relationship at Escape Room Virginia Peninsula

HAMPTON, Va. – Entertainment venues are finding ways to keep their customers safe during the pandemic, and Escape Room Virginia Peninsula is no exception.

The Escape Room did have to close for about four months, but it's now open and the staff is taking measures to keep everyone safe. That includes requiring reservations so that multiple small groups are not in the lobby at the same time.

Candice Gallmeyer, the director of operations, says the closure gave them time to renovate rooms in both their Hampton location and the Virginia Beach one.

She did have to let the staff go, but they’ve re-opened with new “game masters,” as they're described.

“While they were collecting unemployment, I was able to hire some people who maybe weren’t eligible for unemployment who really wanted to be a part of the game design and a lot of the behind-the-scenes work,” Gallmeyer explained.

For anyone not familiar with escape rooms, they’re themed rooms in which family, friends or coworkers must work together to escape by solving puzzles.

“An escape room is a challenge for a group of people who are looking to experience something a little bit different than a bowling night or a pizza party,” Gallmeyer said.

While News 3 was there, a newlywed couple on their honeymoon decided to check out “Cabin 11.”

“We actually met at a summer camp together years ago, so we figured this would be a cool way to commemorate that,” said Chris McCollum.

The couple had to solve about ten puzzles before escaping the cabin. They succeeded!

Anyone wishing to try it out can make reservations online or by calling. Click here for more information.

