Newport News city leaders remain tight-lipped over city manager's departure

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - — City leaders are remaining tight-lipped about the departure of City Manager Cindy Rohlf.

Newport News Newport News City Council votes to sever ties with city manager Web Staff

Reached by phone Wednesday, Mayor Phillip Jones declined to provide any context about her departure.

Jones said he wouldn't go into internal council discussions and reiterated comments he made Tuesday night.

"[Rohlf] is a giant and she has laid a very, very strong foundation for the city," Jones made in comments at the end of Tuesday's meeting. "I have full confidence in the ability of everyone in the city as we make this transition."

Under the unanimously agreed separation agreement which the council approved Tuesday night, Rohlf is eligible for 18 months of severance at her salary of $290,000 a year.

The agreement calls her departure a voluntary resignation with an effective date of August 1.

Council member Pat Woodbury said she reluctantly voted for the agreement.

"I can't tell you what a loss this is for our community and how I feel our city will move backward," she said.

News 3 reached out to all city council members Wednesday, but only Mayor Jones responded.

The council appointed Assistant City Manager Alan Archer as interim city manager.

The city will hire a firm to do a nationwide search for the next city manager.