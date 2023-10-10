Newport News councilwoman's son arrested in massive drug bust in September

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There are new details in a drug sweep that ended with 26 people arrested.

Now, News 3 is learning the son of Newport News Councilwoman Tina Vick, Terrance Vick, was one of those arrested. He is facing several charges including conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

Terrance Vick, 36, was arrested and charged in an indictment where 26 people were arrested for drug trafficking.

Terrance Vick is currently on house arrest in Newport News and News 3 went to his address to get his side, but no one came to the door. We also reached out to his mother Councilwoman Tina Vick.

Terrance Vick was arrested earlier this month and is being charged with conspiracy to distribute and intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone.

Of the 26 people arrested in the drug bust, seven of them have ties to Newport News.

News 3 caught up with Police Chief Steve Drew at Newport News Faith & Blue Initiative at a church.

Chief Steve Drew declined to comment on Terrance Vick specifically, but says the drug bust was vital in getting drugs off the street.

"When you have narcotics, you usually have money, and when you have money, you usually have firearms," Drew said. "To put that blend together is bad chemistry. That operation was several years working together with our state, local and federal partners that stems across not just here in Virginia but other states."

Police say there could be more arrests.

"There will be other cases that stem out from that," Drew said. "There was a lot of work that went into that. A lot of the violence we see comes back to attributed illegal drugs and drug trafficking."

Police say they discovered more than one ton of Marijuana, 40 grams of fentanyl in the nationwide drug bust. To put that into perspective, that much fentanyl can kill up to 20,000 people.

Court documents reveal members of the drug ring trafficked drugs from California to Virginia starting back in 2017 to this year.

We reached out to Councilwoman Tina Vick before airing the story and did not hear back from her by our deadline.