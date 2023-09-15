26 arrested in connection to drug trafficking in Hampton Roads: Court docs

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — According to court documents, 26 people were arrested in connection to drug trafficking in Hampton Roads.

Some of the felony charges include possession, distribution, money laundering, and racketeering.

WATCH: 11-month old & dog left in hot car both die; York Co. woman arrested: Sheriff

11-month old & dog left in hot car both die; York Co. woman arrested: Sheriff

Records reveal members of the drug ring were bringing drugs from California to Virginia.

In total, 1000kg of marijuana was found, as well as 40 grams of fentanyl. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, it only takes 2mg of fentanyl to kill someone. In the recent bust, that equates to 20,000 lethal doses of fentanyl.

Oxycodone, cocaine, and cocaine base were also found, according to court documents.

Several addresses were listed in the indictment, including one house on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News, one house on Moss Street in Hampton, one apartment on Goldsboro Drive in Hampton, and one house on Sanderson Road in Chesapeake.