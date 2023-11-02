Newport News Department of Human Services to hold job expo Nov. 4

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Department of Human Services is hosting a community expo to help people find new jobs and develop valuable connections.

The Explore-Engage-Employ Expo is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, according to the city. The free event is at the Courthouse Way Community Center.

The city says that the event is the "perfect opportunity for those looking to take the next step in their career, embark upon a new path, or learn about other opportunities."

Attendees will be able to engage with team members, ask questions and gain insights about community services and programs, according to a city media advisory. The Director of Newport News Department of Human Services, Ginger Blount-Moore, and the Deputy Director, Kimberly Thomas, will have interview availability before and during the event.

The city also says that the event is for the whole family and there will be giveaways, refreshments and kids activities.