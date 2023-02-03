Watch Now
NN parents urge for more classroom discipline at town hall with mayor

News 3/Justin Fleenor
Newport News Education Association hosts town hall with Mayor Phillip Jones on Feb. 2, 2023.
Posted at 7:51 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 19:58:41-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Education Association on Thursday night hosted a community conversation with Mayor Phillip Jones.

At least 80 people filled the Denbigh Community Center, reported News 3's Leondra Head.

It was a chance for people in the community to talk to the mayor and education leaders.

One parent spoke about the need for discipline in classrooms after the Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School.

A Christopher Newport University student who is studying to become a teacher said the Richneck shooting has her scared. She doesn't know if she even wants to be a teacher anymore.

Stay with News 3 for updates to this story.

