Newport News food pantry collects nearly 4 tons of food on Black Friday to help fight hunger

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Normally, organizers at a food pantry in Newport News said they'll pick up food on a Friday, but because of the Thanksgiving Holiday, the food banks and pantries are closed. Last year Five Loaves Food pantry gave out 3,000 pounds of food during their Black Friday Food Distribution that would have been tossed otherwise. This year, the food pantry estimates it collected double what it had last year.

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, a morning of food pickup and distribution is an annual tradition at Five loaves. So much is picked up that you could say it requires the manpower of an army.

On Black Friday, community members in and out of uniform were tasked with helping hundreds of families fight an everyday battle—food insecurity. Early in the morning, several cars drove to more than 40 stores on the Peninsula, picking up turkeys, meats, canned goods, and sweets.

Volunteers then distributed it to 300 people back at the food pantry.

Sister Kellie Haws said she has a personal connection to food insecurity. She said her brother, who lives on the other side of the country, is still waiting for housing and social security and often is without food.

"He sleeps a lot of times in the back of his truck and spends many days walking the streets," said Haws.

She said it's a situation many people locally are facing this time of year.

"It's hard at Thanksgiving time when we fill our plates more than one time and think about the people that have nothing to eat and nowhere to go," Haws said.

On Black Friday, nearly 4 tons of food were collected. Volunteers said it's been a very eye-opening experience. But it's an important act of community service since hunger doesn't take a day off, even during the holidays.

