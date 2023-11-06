Newport News food pantry says they've been cited for litter left on their land by the homeless

NEWPORT NEWS — A food pantry in Newport News says a large piece of their land has been littered with trash from the homeless. Now they've been cited by the city because of it.

Brother Tim Luken is the abbot of Livingstone Monastery. With the help of many dedicated volunteers, he runs Five Loaves, an emergency food pantry that serves 1800 families in Newport News.

Luken told News 3 he's spent his life feeding the hungry and helping those in need. However, he said he's going to be

subpoenaed soon due to the same people he's served for years.

Down the road from the food pantry is a large plot of land donated to him in 2015. Luken says the original plan was to build a monastery and a new location for Five Loaves, but it's been taking a while to break ground.

"The city code does not allow for a monastery in its code," explained Luken.

Recently the land has been occupied by someone else.

"Homeless people have moved in because nobody is monitoring the land," said Luken. "We as a food pantry can't always go there; I had strokes so I can't walk on the land as much as I would like to unassisted."

A couple months ago, Brother Tim received a letter from the city. It was a citation for litter on the land- a mess he said he had to clean up even though he didn't make it.

After many efforts of asking the homeless population to leave, Brother Tim said Newport News Police had to be involved. Once people were removed from the property, a five hour cleanup process commenced.

"We had 42 volunteers and had to spend over $2500 to clean up that property that we could have used to feed the hungry," said Luken. "We could have used that money to feed the very people creating the mess."

According to Luken, the site was catastrophic. Couches were dragged onto the land as well as chairs and other furniture.

"They (the homeless) were even using electric from the church running a television when we got back there," said Luken.

On Sunday, Brother Tim returned to the site where the homeless were previously camped on, and unfortunately the recent cleanup efforts didn't lasted very long. Litter was everywhere.

Luken said police told him this week that some of the homeless people who had refused to leave will be appearing in court. He is now waiting for notification for when he needs to go in front of a judge.

Brother Tim said he is asking the city to change its mind and alter the code to allow a monastery and food pantry, which would not only give Five Loaves Food Pantry a more permanent home, but also stop the homeless from populating the area.

Click here for a list of shelters and other resources for those experiencing homelessness in Newport News.