Newport News gives $1.7 million to non-profits to curb gun violence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - The city of Newport News is investing in community-based organizations and non-profits to address and prevent crime in the area.

Nineteen organizations received grant money from city of Newport News, totaling $1.7 million. These organizations' main goal is focused on gun violence prevention and intervention.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Chief Steve Drew who says the grant money is a much needed resource in crime prevention.

"We want to reduce crime. We want to reduce gun violence. We want to make things better in our communities and neighborhoods. That’s what’s going to make a difference. It’s good people putting dollars with it. The main story is the people that are coming together and want to see a difference and change," Drew said.

The Gun Violence and Intervention Outreach organization founded by Cameron Bertrand received $188,030. The organization received a grant to help youth impacted by gun violence, and will open a gun violence intervention outreach center this fall.

"It's beyond a blessing. This is something I would have needed the night I got shot. I’ve been to more funerals than birthdays parties recently. The grant money today will be not only to sustain the programs but to make sure we’re able to offer jobs that we’re helping recover," Cameron Bertrand, the CEO of Violence Intervention and Prevention, said.